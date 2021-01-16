Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.04. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

