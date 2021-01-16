Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Down 1.8%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 1,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scentre Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

