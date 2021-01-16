Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Shares Up 44.9%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) shares shot up 44.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,695.00 and last traded at $1,695.00. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,170.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,171.16.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCWTF)

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

