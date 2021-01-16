Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the third quarter worth $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Seacor by 44.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Seacor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CKH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 676,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $855.54 million, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. Seacor has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $43.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

