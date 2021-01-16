Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CKH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 676,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $855.54 million, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. Seacor has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $43.00.
Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Seacor
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.