Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,444.38 ($31.94).

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) stock opened at GBX 2,343 ($30.61) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,323.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,419.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. Severn Trent Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 40.63 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 213.08%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

