Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

