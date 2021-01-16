ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 111.9% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $743,911.19 and approximately $637.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

