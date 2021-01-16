Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Expands By 39.8%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE AVK opened at $16.67 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 585,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

