Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Expands By 39.8%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE AVK opened at $16.67 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
