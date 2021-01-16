Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Drops By 22.3%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 152.0 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

