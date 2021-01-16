Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Drops By 23.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AFHIF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.