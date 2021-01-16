Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Declines By 22.9%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 116,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 712,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 124.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 104,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

