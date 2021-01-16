Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Drops By 22.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,893 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,899. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

