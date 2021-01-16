Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Declines By 22.8%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 521,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 224,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.