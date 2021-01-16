Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Decreases By 22.7%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

