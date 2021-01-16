Short Interest in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Declines By 22.5%

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTB traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,233. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

