Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Drops By 24.8%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EAST opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.