Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declines By 23.4%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,450. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

