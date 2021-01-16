Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 28.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 131,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,862. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

