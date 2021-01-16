Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Increases By 40.2%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First United by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First United alerts:

First United stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.13. First United has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.