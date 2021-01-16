Short Interest in General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) Declines By 23.0%

General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of General Moly stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 157,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,813. General Moly has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.51.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

