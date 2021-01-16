Short Interest in General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) Declines By 23.0%

General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of General Moly stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 157,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,813. General Moly has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.51.
About General Moly
