Short Interest in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Decreases By 22.7%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.