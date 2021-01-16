Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 39.5%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 621,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DVY stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

