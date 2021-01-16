Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Decreases By 22.5%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $349,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

