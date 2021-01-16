Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Drops By 26.7%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 28.69%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.