Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declines By 31.3%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 799,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.