Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Decreases By 27.7%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

