Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Decreases By 22.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 2,325,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,002.7 days.

OTCMKTS NTOIF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $77.33.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

