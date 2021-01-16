Short Interest in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Decreases By 22.8%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $40,469,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded down $13.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.00. 544,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,070. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

