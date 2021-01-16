Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Increases By 39.7%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

