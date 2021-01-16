Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Rises By 42.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,914. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 million, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

