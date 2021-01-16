Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Increases By 40.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

