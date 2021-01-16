Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Rises By 40.0%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59. Servotronics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.80.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $100.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

