Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Increases By 39.8%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,099,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 10,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 1,952.65%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.