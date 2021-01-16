Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Declines By 22.6%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VOD opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.