Short Interest in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Increases By 33.8%

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watford by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Watford by 277.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Watford stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Watford has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

