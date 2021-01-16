Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Grows By 28.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.21 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

