Short Interest in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Drops By 26.4%

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ZAGG by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ZAGG by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZAGG by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.57. ZAGG has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZAGG will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

