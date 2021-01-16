Signature Bank (SBNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

