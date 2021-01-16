Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Trading Down 1.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

SFFYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

