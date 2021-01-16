SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.23 Million

Brokerages predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post $328.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $361.60 million. SM Energy posted sales of $451.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of SM opened at $8.45 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

