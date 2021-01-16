SmartMesh Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $3.27 million and $239,057.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

