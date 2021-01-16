Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,734 shares of company stock worth $574,520. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

