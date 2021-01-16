Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (OTCMKTS:IPOEU) Shares Up 4.9%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (OTCMKTS:IPOEU)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $21.77. 351,475 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50.
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPOEU)
There is no company description available for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.