Social Send (SEND) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $583,377.05 and $2.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001180 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

