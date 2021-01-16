Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.65.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.