SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.86. 3,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 2,156.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

