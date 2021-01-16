Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGKF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

