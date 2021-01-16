StarDEX (XSTAR) Price Down 11.1% This Week

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. StarDEX has a total market cap of $245,116.24 and $4,580.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,904 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.