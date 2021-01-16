Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

