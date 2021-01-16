Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $46.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $47.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $186.05 million, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

